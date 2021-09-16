An ‘urban explorer’, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, has visited the former site and taken pictures of the inside of the site, which was left by City Sauna when it moved to a new site elsewhere in Attercliffe.

The pictures he took show lists on the walls, as well as old mattresses, showers, tubs, and contraceptives still in the building after the business left the site.

The massage parlour in Attercliffe was given nationwide television exposure in the fly-on-the-wall TV show A Very Yorkshire Brothel.

And at the end of the show, it was revealed that the owners had abandoned the former pub to open up a brand new site further down Attercliffe Road.

But the landmark building on Attercliffe Road with its blacked-out windows, a familiar sight to travellers entering the city by train, actually began life as a pub nearly 200 years ago.

The Norfolk Arms, as it was previously known, first opened its doors in 1830 and when the Industrial Revolution hit Sheffield, workers from nearby factories, foundries and steel works crowded into the bar to slake their thirsts.

It closed in the mid 1980s and operated as a massage parlour under a number of names before finally becoming City Sauna.

It was not made clear if the urban explorer had permission from the owners to access the building.

