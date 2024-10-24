Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new neighbourhood in Sheffield city centre which will have 2,500 homes is rapidly taking shape, with the latest site now acquired.

Mesters’ Village is the name given to the 15-acre plot near Devonshire Green being developed by Capital&Centric, which along with hundreds of homes will have ‘maker’s spaces’, café bars, delis and a nursery.

The transformation of the old Eyewitness Works factory has already been completed, with that project featuring on Channel 4 reality show The Big Interiors Battle, hosted by AJ Odudu, last year.

Ceylon Works, another former cutlery factory on Milton Street, has also been redeveloped, and a new-build housing block called Brunswick has been completed too.

The developer said the site would be cleared to make way for a complex of 200 new-build homes called Fitzwilliam.

It added that detailed designs would now be drawn up, taking inspiration from the neighbouring former cutlery works which have already been transformed, before a planning application is submitted next year.

The image above shows how the site could look once completed.

Capital&Centric said the wider plans for Mesters Village include pedestrianising roads and creating new public squares.

Mark Edwards, development director at Capital&Centric, said: “Our Eyewitness Works project and the surrounding buildings has been the trailblazer, bringing a new community of renters to this part of the city. Fitzwilliam is the next chapter, where we’re taking an unloved brownfield site and growing the Mesters’ Village neighbourhood.

“We’ve always had big plans for this area and our completed developments in the area so far has proved that there’s huge demand for beautifully designed, high-quality apartments. Sheffield is really having its moment and we’re looking forward to working with the city council to deliver another standout community.”

Capital&Centric is also working to regenerate the derelict old Cannon Brewery site in Neepsend, Sheffield.

Plans to create more than 500 apartments there, along with commercial, retail and work spaces, were approved by the council in July.