Finance chair: ‘Bids for £7.9 million could raise aspirations of young people across Sheffield’

The chair of Sheffield Council’s finance committee said bids for £7.9 million to improve youth services would “raise aspirations of young people” across the city.

In a committee meeting on Tuesday (Aug 1), councillor Zahira Naz wished officers luck as they await the results of 13 bids to the government’s Youth Investment Fund – a £368 million pot dedicated to ‘levelling up’ out-of-school provision.

She said: “I’m sure members across the chamber will agree that if we get this over the line, the funding will raise the aspirations of our young people across Sheffield. This will provide safe, ambitious community youth services where young people in Sheffield can thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee unanimously approved plans to use the money on 13 projects across the city, if successful, in the meeting.

Coun Zahira Naz, chair of the finance committee, said bids for £7.9 million to improve youth services would “raise aspirations of young people” across the city.

Ian Turner, communities programme manager, said the approval was important because it would be a very tight turnaround to complete projects before the deadline of March 31, 2025.

In a report prepared for the meeting, council officers said the funding would target areas of greatest need.

It said: “If successful, the funding will provide up to 13 new and refurbished youth facilities that will contribute to the aims of the Youth Strategy (2022-25) of enhancing the provision of universal youth work by investing in youth facilities across the city to make them safe, secure and with the right equipment to meet young Sheffielders’ expectations of modern, contemporary, welcoming spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the right facilities in the right places will also contribute to the stated aim of having three universal youth provisions in each ward every week.”

Sheffield Town Hall. The chair of Sheffield Council’s finance committee said bids for £7.9 million to improve youth services would “raise aspirations of young people” across the city.

Projects that were put forward for funding are two new builds, three larger refurbishments and eight smaller refurbishments.

The council has not yet revealed where these were but did say refurbishments included accessibility and environmental improvements and revamping kitchens and bathrooms.