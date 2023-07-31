Sheffield Council has bid for £7.9 million from the government to improve youth facilities across the city.

The authority submitted 13 applications to the government’s Youth Investment Fund – a £368 million pot dedicated to ‘levelling up’ out-of-school provision – and is awaiting the outcome of this.

In preparation, the finance committee is expected to approve plans to use the money, if successful, in a meeting tomorrow.

In a report prepared for the meeting, council officers said the funding will target areas of greatest need.

It said: “If successful, the funding will provide up to 13 new and refurbished youth facilities that will contribute to the aims of the Youth Strategy (2022-25) of enhancing the provision of universal youth work by investing in youth facilities across the city to make them safe, secure and with the right equipment to meet young Sheffielders’ expectations of modern, contemporary, welcoming spaces.

“Having the right facilities in the right places will also contribute to the stated aim of having three universal youth provisions in each ward every week.”

Projects that were put forward for funding are two new builds, three larger refurbishments and eight smaller refurbishments.

The council did not reveal where these were but did say refurbishments included accessibility and environmental improvements and revamping kitchens and bathrooms.

“The sites that have been selected by the council are those that are considered to have the best chance of being successful in gaining funding,” officers said.

It is a funding requirement that successful projects must be fully completed by March 31, 2025.