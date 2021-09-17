Sheffield City Region rebrands as South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority

The MCA agreed at its meeting on January 25 to the principle of a name change and rebrand to reflect its South Yorkshire decision-making geography.

The integration of the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) into SYMCA will also continue and Mayor Dan Jarvis’s title will also change to Mayor of South Yorkshire.

Through the, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority brings together the councils of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and the private sector through the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis MP

The Sheffield City Region was created to reflect councils in Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire which were part of the authority and were closely linked economically.

The name was agreeable but privately, critics said it alienated other parts of South Yorkshire that were outside of Sheffield.

But a shift in Government policy meant places like Chesterfield and Worksop had to join Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) in their respective counties away from the rest of South Yorkshire to which they were former members.

Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, said: “We are proud to reveal our new brand, which better reflects the identification people, places and businesses have with South Yorkshire as a region.

The new branding.

“The change is an opportunity to ensure that the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s work and the support it provides is better understood by the people, partners and organisations we serve.

“Since powers and resources have been devolved from Westminster to South Yorkshire, we can take decisions locally about our economy, transport, skills, housing, and infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver what local people need and connect people and businesses to the places they need to be.

“We will use these to create a vibrant, thriving South Yorkshire where people want to live, visit and work.