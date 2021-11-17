Eight new neighbourhood wardens for Barnsley to deter anti-social behaviour

The council say they will be “a highly visible and reassuring presence” for residents, and will works alongside South Yorkshire Police.

Their role will be to help deter low-level criminality, environmental offences, and anti-social behaviour.

The neighbourhood wardens with Councillor Jenny Platts, Cabinet Spokesperson for Communities and Wendy Lowder, Executive Director, Adults and Communities.

They are based in South Yorkshire Police’s neighbourhood police stations and have enforcement powers on littering, fly-tipping, and public space protection orders.

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for communities, said: ““Our wardens are there to help in the community, so do stop and speak to them.

“I think it’s really important that residents know that they’re out and about, they’ll be the eyes and ears on the ground.

“If they’ve got any problems or want any advice and assistance, they can speak to them.

“They’re always there to give advice.