Eight new neighbourhood wardens for Barnsley to deter anti-social behaviour
Eight new Barnsley Council neighbourhood wardens started their patrols this week, with a further six wardens to be recruited.
The council say they will be “a highly visible and reassuring presence” for residents, and will works alongside South Yorkshire Police.
Their role will be to help deter low-level criminality, environmental offences, and anti-social behaviour.
They are based in South Yorkshire Police’s neighbourhood police stations and have enforcement powers on littering, fly-tipping, and public space protection orders.
Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for communities, said: ““Our wardens are there to help in the community, so do stop and speak to them.
“I think it’s really important that residents know that they’re out and about, they’ll be the eyes and ears on the ground.
“If they’ve got any problems or want any advice and assistance, they can speak to them.
“They’re always there to give advice.
“I think it’s vitally important that we’ve got these neighbourhood wardens, and they will be a real real boost for the community.”