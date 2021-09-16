New bins and later shifts for Barnsley wardens in £450k plan to clean up town centre

Barnsley Council has announced a £450,000 plan to clean up the new and improved town centre, a week after the new public square was unveiled at the Glass Works.

Bigger litter bins will be installed, at a cost of £7,000, to offer “greater capacity” and reduce the amount of unsightly litter.

Town centre warden’s shifts will be extended to 11pm, in line with expected increased footfall, in a bid to “control anti social behaviour.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town centre.

An extra cleaning team will also be on duty until 11pm, seven days a week.

£30,000 will be used to replace bollards, lamps and CCTV posts, and a further £22,250 will replace around 35 benches.

Some of the plans extend to Barnsley’s principal towns – Cudworth, Goldthorpe, Hoyland, Penistone, Royston and Wombwell.

A report, to be considered by the council’s cabinet on September 22, states: “The opening of the Glass Works within the town centre is a significantopportunity to improve our offer to visitors.