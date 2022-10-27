Coun David Hennigan, from Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, said he has made a complaint to the Met Police, Conservative Party Chairman, Nadhim Zahawi, and has asked the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police to investigate. Anderson appeared in a TalkTV interview yesterday.

Coun Hennigan said: “Lee Anderson has overstepped the mark this time. His comments on Talk TV, then shared on his social media account were abhorrent and ignorant.

"People in Ashfield are quite rightly disgusted by the continued controversies caused by Lee Anderson. He has the morals of a 1970 working man’s club comedian. It is appalling and I believe his comments constitute a hate crime. It is clear cut. It should be investigated. I don’t share Eddie Izzard’s politics but she should be not be vilified and bullied for having the ambition to be a Labour MP. Politics can be and should be better than this.”

Eddie Izzard at Walkley Cottage whilst campaigning for Oliver Coppard earlier this year. (Photo: Facebook)

Eddie Izzard is one of six people to have made the longlist for Sheffield Central and is trans, preferring she/her pronouns. Whilst appearing on TalkTV, Anderson said of Izzard: “I think [Labour] have got 51 per cent of their MPs now, in Parliament, are females. Now, if Eddie Izzard gets elected, I don’t know whether that increases or decreases the percentage. Because I’m not sure what he’s all about, Keir Starmer’s not sure what he’s all about.

"And you know what, the old traditional working class Labour voters will take a look at Eddie Izzard and think, y’know, is that what’s coming to Parliament? I’m going to be honest now, controversial as always, if he does get elected and I’m still here, I shouldn’t be following him into the toilets.”

Coun Herrigan said the comments were transphobic and “a clear cut hate crime”, according to the definitions of a hate crime from the Crown Prosecution service. The definitions quoted in Coun Herrigan’s complaint to Nadhim Zahawi, seen by The Star, read: “Any incident/criminal offence which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice based on a person’s sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation” or “any incident/criminal offence which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice against a person who is transgender or perceived to be transgender.”

In response to Coun Herrigan’s accusations, Lee Anderson MP said: “Free speech is the bedrock of a modern and diverse democracy and I believe I was exercising my right to express an opinion.

Lee Anderson MP, has been accused of a "clear cut hate crime" by a Nottinghamshire local councillor.

"If an MP is denied their right to free speech then what chance do the rest of society have? It might be worth remembering that Councillor Hennigan was part of the same Ashfield Independents that banned Donald Trump from visiting Ashfield and in relation to a 1970’s comedian he probably needs reminding that it was the Independents stated that Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown should be allowed to perform in Ashfield after Labour had banned him from all council venues.

"Finally, I am fairly sure that the Met Police have more important things to do than investigate silly complaints from out of touch councillors.”