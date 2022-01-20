Dutch scheme could make Sheffield’s council homes more energy efficient
Thousands of Sheffield council homes could become more energy efficient with a radical programme proposed by Green councillors.
Coun Douglas Johnson, Executive member for climate change, has visited other cities to look at the “Energiesprong” method developed in Holland.
Whole wall and roof components complete with solar panels are produced, made to measure, and installed in little more than a day.
The Greens say it could reduce bills for tenants and save the council money on maintenance, replacement and servicing costs.
It could even lead to a new manufacturing facility for assembling the components, creating new skilled green jobs in Sheffield, if enough work was generated to justify the investment.
Coun Johnson said: “Just putting a bit of insulation in the roof or walls is not going to deliver the sort of savings we need to take tenants out of fuel poverty permanently.
“We need a whole house approach which can be delivered quickly with significant and substantial reductions in energy demand while delivering warm homes that are cheap to heat.
“Not only does it stack up financially for the householder and the council, it also makes often tired and outdated housing look new and up to date.”
It comes as Sheffield council tenants face a rise in heating bills. The council operated scheme which supplies heating and hot water to almost 6,000 homes will see unit charges rise from 3.04 pence to 5.69 pence and the standing charge from £4.80 to £4.90.