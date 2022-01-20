Dutch scheme could make Sheffield’s council homes more energy efficient

Coun Douglas Johnson, Executive member for climate change, has visited other cities to look at the “Energiesprong” method developed in Holland.

Whole wall and roof components complete with solar panels are produced, made to measure, and installed in little more than a day.

The Greens say it could reduce bills for tenants and save the council money on maintenance, replacement and servicing costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could even lead to a new manufacturing facility for assembling the components, creating new skilled green jobs in Sheffield, if enough work was generated to justify the investment.

Coun Johnson said: “Just putting a bit of insulation in the roof or walls is not going to deliver the sort of savings we need to take tenants out of fuel poverty permanently.

“We need a whole house approach which can be delivered quickly with significant and substantial reductions in energy demand while delivering warm homes that are cheap to heat.

“Not only does it stack up financially for the householder and the council, it also makes often tired and outdated housing look new and up to date.”