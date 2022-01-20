Rents are going up by 4.1 per cent from April. It’s the maximum they can be increased and is equivalent to around £3.27 per week.

And the community scheme operated by the council which supplies heating and hot water to almost 6,000 homes will also see a price rise.

The unit charge is going up from 3.04 pence to 5.69 pence and the standing charge from £4.80 to £4.90.

The council has warned there may be further increases in the price of gas due to the turbulent energy market.

The ‘unprecedented situation’ will mean the council will have to review district heating prices again in a few months.

How the council is helping tenants

There is a hardship fund available for anyone financially struggling and smart meters have been installed in many homes which means officers can advise and support tenants at an early stage.

The council is also looking at how its housing stock can reach zero carbon emissions but says it will be very expensive.

Housing director Janet Sharpe said: “Investment will be required in our 130 district and community heating networks, many which are old and show signs of being obsolete.

“Further work is needed to consider the challenge of reaching zero carbon emissions as the majority of these are gas and lower carbon alternatives need to be identified.

“It is likely that some will need to remain gas fired for some time with other energy efficiency measures to homes being needed.

“The cost of upgrading our existing stock to achieve net zero will be very expensive. It will be important that we make the best cost-effective decisions as part of our plans.

“A review of district heating is needed to ensure investment is efficient, cost effective and contributes towards the council’s carbon ambitions as well as supporting our customers to heat their homes cost effectively in a very uncertain energy market.”