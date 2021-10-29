Double yellow lines for three housing and industrial developments in Barnsley

Three separate Traffic Regulation Orders are set to be approved during Barnsley Council’s cabinet at their next meeting on November 3.

If approved, the restrictions could be introduced on Everill Gate Lane, Wombwell, Pilley Green and Church Way, Pilley, and Hill Street and Hillcrest, Elsecar.

Double yellow lines are proposed at Everill Gate Lane, Wombwell.

On Everill Gate Lane, a ‘No Right Turn’ restriction at the junction of the A633Valley Way and Everill Gate Lane is also proposed.

A report to cabinet states that as part of the new commercial development, which permission was granted for in 2019, conditions were granted to improve visibility and safety at the junction.

The report adds: “These restrictions will improve safety at the junction and make all traffic turn left and travel via the nearby A633 Valley Way roundabout.

“The restrictions are also necessary to protect visibility for motorists and other road users, including pedestrians and wheelchair/pushchair users, maintain the free flow of traffic and protect footways.”

The restrictions at Elsecar have been proposed as part of the planning consent for new homes off Hill Street.

The report states that conditions were imposed at the new access road junction at Hill Crest and Hill Street to “to protect the visibility for motorists and other road users, pedestrians, and wheelchair/pushchair users”.

The double yellow lines at Pilley are also part of planning conditions, for new homes on land east of Pilley Green and south of Lidgett Lane.

The report adds: “Some on-street parking will be lost on the east side of Pilley Green and on parts of both sides of Church Way, but all residential properties in the area have off-street private parking available”.