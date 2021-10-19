Double yellow lines planned for six well-known parking spots

Three of the “no waiting at any time” traffic regulation orders (TROs) are in response to new housing developments; on Dearne Hall Lane, Barugh Green, Manor Road and Barnsley Road in Cudworth; and Nanny Marr Crescent in Darfield.

Three fo the TROs are in response to complaints about traffic congestion and “uncontrolled parking”; at the junction of Furlong Road and Prospect Road, Bolton upon Dearne; part of the south side of High Street at Monk Bretton, and both sides of Station Road, Worsbrough Dale and its side junctions.

Councillor Pauline McCarthy, cabinet support member for environment and transport, said: “All traffic regulation orders are considered very carefully by our Highways officers before recommendations like these are presented to cabinet.

One of the parking spots.

“These six separate recommendations are all recommended for approval after weighing up all the potential benefits and implications for local people.

“The proposed restrictions will prevent indiscriminate and careless parking, prevent traffic build up, thereby reducing vehicle emissions from standing traffic.

“They will improve the free flow, manoeuvrability and access of vehicles through local roads and improve overall safety of pedestrians and other road users by maintaining visibility.

“The restrictions will also benefit users of wheelchairs, prams and push chairs by preventing parking on the pavement.”