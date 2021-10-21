Plans for double yellow lines in six parking hotspots approved

Three of the “no waiting at any time” traffic regulation orders (TROs) are in response to new housing developments; on Dearne Hall Lane, Barugh Green, Manor Road and Barnsley Road in Cudworth; and Nanny Marr Crescent in Darfield.

Three of the TROs follow complaints about traffic congestion and “uncontrolled parking”; at the junction of Furlong Road and Prospect Road, Bolton upon Dearne; part of the south side of High Street at Monk Bretton, and both sides of Station Road, Worsbrough Dale and its side junctions.

Councillor Sharon Howard told the meeting: “I’m pleased to see all these”, adding that “inconsiderate parking stops that flow of traffic”.

Councillor Pauline McCarthy, cabinet support member for environment and transport, said in an earlier statement: “The proposed restrictions will prevent indiscriminate and careless parking, prevent traffic build up, thereby reducing vehicle emissions from standing traffic”.