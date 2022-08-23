Doncaster to trial walking and cycling prescriptions for mental and physical health

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is backed by £12.7 million multi-year funding from the Department for Transport.

Of the total funding, Doncaster will receive £665,000 to go towards projects such as group cycle rides, one-to-one adult cycle training and walking support, group walks and cycles alongside improved infrastructure.

Doncaster Council is one of 11 areas taking part in a scheme that will see GPs issue social prescriptions for walking, wheeling and cycling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trudy Harrison, walking and cycling minister, said it would improve mental and physical wellbeing.

He added: “Walking and cycling has so many benefits – from improving air quality in our communities to reducing congestion on our busiest streets.”

The other local authorities taking part are: Bath and North East Somerset, Bradford, Cornwall, Cumbria, Gateshead, Leeds, Nottingham, Plymouth, Suffolk and Staffordshire.

The trials will be delivered between 2022 and 2025 with on-going monitoring and evaluation.

Chris Boardman, national active travel commissioner, added: “Moving more will lead to a healthier nation, a reduced burden on the NHS, less cancer, heart disease and diabetes, as well as huge cost savings. This trial aims to build on existing evidence to show how bringing transport, active travel and health together can make a positive impact on communities across England.”

Health in Doncaster

Doncaster was ranked the 39th most inactive place in England, out of 317 local authority areas in 2019.