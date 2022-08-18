Nearly 20 percent of South Yorkshire patients cannot get a GP appointment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were also 40,438 South Yorkshire patients forced to wait more than a month for an appointment in June according to the latest GP patient survey by the NHS.

Of those that were held, just 27 percent of appointments were held face-to-face across the county.

A Sheffield MP has raised concern about NHS services being at breaking point as 17 percent of South Yorkshire patients could not get a GP appointment the last time they tried. Picture: Shutterstock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, hit out at the government saying it scrapped guaranteed appointments within 48 hours in 2010 and satisfaction with services had declined since.

She said: “Our NHS services are at breaking point. I’ve spoken to so many people in my constituency over the last couple of months who are struggling to see a GP and have been left waiting months. But instead of addressing the real problems, like chronic staff shortages, they are doubling down on their failures.

“The Government have closed hundreds of practices since the 2019 election and broken their manifesto promise to hire more GPs. People in Yorkshire deserve a Government that prioritises the needs of patients and staff over private profits, reduces waiting times and makes sure everyone can see a doctor when they need to.”

Plans to transform GP services in Sheffield

A Sheffield MP has raised concern about NHS services being at breaking point as 17 percent of South Yorkshire patients could not get a GP appointment the last time they tried.

Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is planning to use £37 million funding to transform GP practices in the city.

The proposals include creating up to five new health centres bringing together existing GP practices, other health services and some voluntary services.

In a report, council officers said: “These health centres would give practices more modern, flexible spaces to help meet the needs of patients in the 21st century and the demands of a growing population.”