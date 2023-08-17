A fly-tipper handed himself in after pictures of him 'looking like a bottle of Prime' went viral.

A CCTV image of Maros Nistor was released by Doncaster Council chiefs who wanted to speak to him in connection with reports of fly-tipping.

But when the appeal was posted onto social media, Nistor was described as looking like a bottle of the Ice Pop flavour version of the viral energy drink because of his clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Council shared a picture of their 'prime suspect' on social media in which he could be seen wearing a red, white and blue hooped jumper.

Next to the CCTV image, they posted a photo of the popular beverage, launched by social media influencers KSI and Logan Paul, which his jumper resembled.

They posted: "Two of the current most wanted things in Doncaster!

"Our Enforcement Team are looking to identify this repeat fly-tipping offender on the right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council confirmed Nistor handed himself in after the social media appeal was seen by tens of thousands of people.

He was fined £812 after being found guilty in court of fly-tipping under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

A council spokesperson said: "We are disappointed with the 'diluted' punishment."

One social media wag quipped: "I guess he was the prime suspect."