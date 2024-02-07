Domino’s pizza set to open second Rotherham store in Maltby following planning appeal
The popular pizza company announced plans to open its latest store at 77 High Street, Maltby, on February 12.
Plans were approved on appeal to turn the retail unit into a takeway after a previous scheme was refused in 2021.
Plans were first refused in 2021 on the grounds that it would increase in the percentage of takeaways in the town centre to 11 percent – above the threshold of 10 percent set out in the local plan.
The takeaway would also be within 800m of three schools, which is at odds with the local plan’s community health and safety policy.
In March 2022, RMBC refused a second application over fears a takeaway would be ‘detrimental’ to neighbouring residents in terms of ‘noise, odour and general disturbance’.
The decision was appealed, and permission was granted by the government’s planning inspector in February 2023.
The inspector’s report states that Maltby High Street already has an ‘established night time economy’, and an additional take away would notcause ‘significantly greater’ noise levels for residents.
The store will also require an extraction system to mitigate odour.
The new branch will be open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm, with the team behind the venture recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers and delivery drivers.
Danny Unwin, area manager said: “We’re excited to come to Maltby, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.
“We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Maltby can grow and develop their careers.
“Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”
The new branch will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11am, with free personal pizzas for the firsts 100 customers.
Bosses will also offer £1 personal size pizzas with all profits going to Domino’s charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust.