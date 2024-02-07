Domino’s pizza set to open second Rotherham store in Maltby following planning appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular pizza company announced plans to open its latest store at 77 High Street, Maltby, on February 12.

Plans were approved on appeal to turn the retail unit into a takeway after a previous scheme was refused in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans were first refused in 2021 on the grounds that it would increase in the percentage of takeaways in the town centre to 11 percent – above the threshold of 10 percent set out in the local plan.

The decision was appealed, and permission was granted by the government’s planning inspector in February 2023.

The takeaway would also be within 800m of three schools, which is at odds with the local plan’s community health and safety policy.

In March 2022, RMBC refused a second application over fears a takeaway would be ‘detrimental’ to neighbouring residents in terms of ‘noise, odour and general disturbance’.

The decision was appealed, and permission was granted by the government’s planning inspector in February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector’s report states that Maltby High Street already has an ‘established night time economy’, and an additional take away would notcause ‘significantly greater’ noise levels for residents.

The store will also require an extraction system to mitigate odour.

The new branch will be open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm, with the team behind the venture recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers and delivery drivers.

Danny Unwin, area manager said: “We’re excited to come to Maltby, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Maltby can grow and develop their careers.

“Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

The new branch will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11am, with free personal pizzas for the firsts 100 customers.