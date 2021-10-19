Plans revealed to turn closed shop into pizza takeaway near Sheffield

The plans would see 77 High Street in Maltby, turned into a pizza takeaway if approved.

This is the second application for the former shop, after plans were refused in June, on the grounds that it would increase in the percentage of takeaways in the town centre to 11 percent – above the threshold of 10 percent set out in the local plan.

The takeaway would also be within 800m of three schools, which is at odds with the local plan’s community health and safety policy.

However, a planning statement on behalf of the applicant states that a sandwich shop has been counted as a hot food takeaway in the council’s survey, and removing this from the count would mean that 9.75 percent of units in Maltby are takeaways – below the council’s threshold.

The planning documents add that the council’s community health and safety policy “makes a clear exception” to takeaways near schools “where sites are located within a town, district, or local centre”.

The previous proposal was also refused on the grounds that its opening hours would be “detrimental” to neighbours due to noise and “general disturbance”.

The new application has reduced the opening hours from the original proposed times of 4.30pm to 12.30am, to 11am to 11pm.

The statement adds: “It has been demonstrated that the hot food takeaway will not have an adverse impact on vitality and viability, residential amenity, or the local highway network.

“The proposed change of use will make positive use of a commercial unit within a town centre and support the vitality and viability of the area by reintroducing an active use at the site generating a good level of footfall and providing job opportunities for the local residents.”