Government awards £20m to Wath and Dinnington to clear burnt-out buildings and build new library

Wath and Dinnington are in line to receive £20m from the government, as part of it flagship levelling up scheme.

The funding was announced in the Chancellor’s spring budget on March 15, after Rotherham Council’s previous bids for the cash were turned down.

Rotherham Council has previously submitted two bids to the government’s levelling-up fund for the cash, which, despite visits from two previous Chancellors – Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid – were rejected.

Some £12m is set to be used used to clear burnt-out buildings in Dinnington, invest in the outdoor market, and create a new public square to enhance the town’s retail and food offer.

In Wath, the remaining cash will be used to demolish the existing library, to be replaced with a mixed-use building, offering a library and exhibition space, sensory provision, café and commercial units.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, told the local democracy reporting service that the surprise announcement is ‘great news’, as all three of the authority’s levelling-up bids have now been granted.

Coun Read added: “The surprise announcement in the budget that the government has decided to fully fund our Levelling Up Fund bid for Wath and Dinnington is great news.

“Residents in both communities will rightly be looking forward to seeing these investments realised; improvements to Dinnington markets and the surrounding area as well as a new library in Wath.”

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, said the application process had been “massively frustrating”.

Mr Healey added: “The application process has been massively frustrating for the public and local businesses that were involved in the consultation on the bids and Rotherham Council’s team who worked so hard to prepare it.

“For the last 13 years the Conservatives have stripped money from our local services and left us to battle it out for the scraps with other areas. We need an end to this type of contest where communities are made to bid to Ministers in Whitehall.”

