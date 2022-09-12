Crowds watch King Charles III proclamation at Rotherham Town Hall

Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Tajamal Khan read the historic proclamation on the steps of the Town Hall.

The proclamation was followed by a rendition of the National Anthem, and three cheers for the King.

Rotherham’s proclamation came a day after the national proclamation which took place at St James’ Palace in London.

Three cheers were given for the new monarch in unison.

Coun Khan and deputy mayor, councillor Robert Taylor, have suspended official engagements until further notice.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

The country is in a state of national mourning ahead of her funeral on Monday, September 19.

Condolences books remain open to the public at Rotherham Town Hall, Riverside House and Rotherham Minster – for opening times see Rotherham Council’s website.