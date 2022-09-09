Tributes from Rotherham leaders pour in for Queen Elizabeth II as Mayor opens book of condolences
Tributes have poured in from Rotherham leaders following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday (September 8).
As a mark of respect, the Union Flag at Riverside House has been lowered to half-mast, and books of condolences have opened at Rotherham Town Hall, Riverside House and Rotherham Minster.
An online book of condolences also opened this morning for residents to sign, on RMBC’s website.
Members of the public may lay flowers at the Rotherham Minster, and are asked to remove plastic wrapping “to aid with eventual environmentally-friendly removal.”
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II: How day unfolded as death of monarch was announced
-
2
Postal strikes Sheffield: CWU calls of Friday's strike action 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse cancels Leger racing for Friday following the death of Her Majesty
-
4
Rats: Experts urge Sheffield residents to prepare for an invasion of 'ultra-rats' almost the size of rabbits
-
5
Howard Street / Percy Street Rotherham: Residents rush to help as young woman collapses and dies on street
Flowers laid at other locations will be transferred to the Minster overnight.
Read More
Councillor Tajamal Khan, Mayor of Rotherham, signed the book of condolences at Rotherham Minster this morning.
Councillor Khan said: “My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time, as we mourn with them for their loss. The passing of Her Majesty The Queen is a time of great sadness for the country and we will remember the incredible life of service she has given to the people of this country over so many, many years.
“As a mark of respect, it has been agreed that both the Deputy Mayor and I will be suspending our programme of official engagements until further notice and will notify those affected, with our apologies.
"Further statements will be issued as formal arrangements are confirmed in the coming days.
Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council said: “I share the sadness of the nation as we mourn the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. My thoughts are with the Royal Family and with the people of the United Kingdom at this time. Her Majesty The Queen lived a life of unwavering service and duty to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”
Sharon Kemp, chief executive of Rotherham Council added: “My deepest condolences go to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty The Queen. It is a moment of great sorrow for us all, as we come to terms with this incredibly sad news. We acknowledge her many decades of work and her dedication to us, the people of the United Kingdom.”