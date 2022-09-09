Tributes from Rotherham leaders pour in for Queen Elizabeth II as Mayor opens book of condolences

As a mark of respect, the Union Flag at Riverside House has been lowered to half-mast, and books of condolences have opened at Rotherham Town Hall, Riverside House and Rotherham Minster.

An online book of condolences also opened this morning for residents to sign, on RMBC’s website.

Members of the public may lay flowers at the Rotherham Minster, and are asked to remove plastic wrapping “to aid with eventual environmentally-friendly removal.”

Councillor Tajamal Khan, Mayor of Rotherham, signed the book of condolences at Rotherham Minster this morning.

Flowers laid at other locations will be transferred to the Minster overnight.

Councillor Khan said: “My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time, as we mourn with them for their loss. The passing of Her Majesty The Queen is a time of great sadness for the country and we will remember the incredible life of service she has given to the people of this country over so many, many years.

“As a mark of respect, it has been agreed that both the Deputy Mayor and I will be suspending our programme of official engagements until further notice and will notify those affected, with our apologies.

"Further statements will be issued as formal arrangements are confirmed in the coming days.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council said: “I share the sadness of the nation as we mourn the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. My thoughts are with the Royal Family and with the people of the United Kingdom at this time. Her Majesty The Queen lived a life of unwavering service and duty to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”