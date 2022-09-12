Crowds gather to watch King Charles III proclamation in Barnsley

Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor Sarah Tattersall, read the historic proclamation on the steps of the Town Hall.

“Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.”

The proclamation was followed by a rendition of the National Anthem played by members of the Barnsley Metropolitan Band.

In her announcement, Coun Tattersall reflected upon the monarchs’ visits to Barnsley.

“In 1954, the town centre was prepared for weeks to welcome both Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness, Prince Phillip, for their first visit to Barnsley.

“Many people in our borough remember her visit in 1975. I grew up with people telling me about the crowds that gathered in the town centre to welcome her majesty the Queen to open Barnsley Market.

“ Many of you may remember a more recent visit in 1991, again by Her Majesty the Queen, to the Metrodome Leisure Complex. During this visit and the one in 1975, they signed the official Civic visitor book, which now proudly sits here in the Mayor’s Parlour at the Town Hall. This is always a highlight for visitors, particularly school children.

“We’ve lit our Town Hall purple to commemorate the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen and celebrate her commitment and devotion to a life of service.”

Barnsley’s proclamation came a day after the national proclamation which took place at St James’ Palace in London.

Three cheers were given for the new monarch in unison, led by Coun Tattersall, who waved her hat on each cheer.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

The country is in a state of national mourning ahead of her funeral on Monday, September 19.

A book of condolences remains open to the public in the town hall from 9am to 6pm daily until the day following Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.