Wreath laid at Barnsley Town Hall as Royal British Legion, Mayor and Lord-Lieutenant pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Padre Albert Jackson, Chaplain of the Churchfield Branch of the RBL led the service in prayer, before Charles Grimshaw, president of the Churchfield Branch, laid a wreath at the war memorial.

Members of the Churchfield Branch of the Royal British Legion gathered for the service at Barnsley Town Hall, along with Barnsley's Mayor councillor Sarah Tattersall, Chief Executive of Barnsley Council Sarah Norman, and Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE, the HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire.

Mr Grimshaw told the local democracy reporting service that the branch wanted to show their respects for our sovereign.

The town hall Union Flag was lowered to half-mast, and floral tributes were left at the war memorial outside the town hall.

In a statement, councillor Sarah Tattersall said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“On behalf of Barnsley Council and the people of the borough, our sincere condolences go to members of the Royal Family at this time of such personal loss.

Floral tributes have been laid at the war memorial outside Barnsley Town Hall

“Her Majesty The Queen’s extraordinary life and reign will be remembered with deep affection by us all.

“The Union Flag will be flown at half-mast across all of our civic buildings as a mark of respect.”

A book of condolence has opened at the Town Hall in Barnsley Town Centre, and will remain open from 9am to 6pm daily until the day following Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.