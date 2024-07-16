Crime fears over new off-licence for Rawmarsh as petition gains more than 500 signatures
The applicant has asked Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for a licence to sell alcohol in the current Clay Pit Lane Fish Bar in Rawmarsh, which they hope to convert into a shop.
If approved, the shop would be allowed to sell alcohol seven days a week, between 7am and 10pm.
The number of existing licensed premises in Rawmarsh, along with reported disturbances and parking issues, is already a concern for some residents – with 563 residents signing a petition calling for the council to refuse the application, as well as 19 separate objections.
One objector said that ‘drunks and drug dealers are robbing local houses’, and they fear a nearby passageway will be used by drinkers after buying alcohol.
Another alleges that the Claypit Lane area is already experiencing antisocial behaviour as early as 8am, witnessed by children going to school.
The petition said that 187 antisocial crimes linked to alcohol took place in Rawmarsh last year, and alleges that the area is one of the most dangerous in South Yorkshire.
It also raises concerns over double parking and ‘nuisance’ in the area.
If approved, the licence holder would have to agree to a number of conditions, including operating a CCTV system and a challenge 25 scheme, keeping a refusals register, providing staff training and displaying signs requesting that customers leave quietly.
The hearing will be held on July 23.
