Rotherham Council undertook a consultation in November, as research to produce a new three year council plan.

Of 350 respondents, 52 per cent said that the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health, citing weight gain, being less active and worrying about the virus.

A report on the results of the survey states that "loneliness and boredom emerged as significant issues across all groups."

It found that the most positive effects on people’s mental health in relation to the pandemic were having a better work/life balance and being active.

The report states: “Difficulties accessing support or long waiting lists exacerbate mental health issues further, while mental health impacts were reportedly significant across the participants’ workforce and volunteers.”

The council’s new three-year plan, which sets out the authority’s priorities up until 2025, states that keeping residents safe and healthy is a priority.

Documents state: “The council wants a modern and efficient CCTV system with wider coverage, increased feelings of safety and more capacity to catch and prosecute offenders.

“Where residents suffer noise nuisance, the Council wants to ensure that they have access to the right service, including out of hours response, and that enforcement actions are taken where required.

“We want a single pathway for domestic abuse victims which provides joined-up services to protect victims and their families alongside changing behaviour or bringing offenders to justice.”

The plan will also prioritise keeping children safe, better employment, the environment, and better council services.

The plan will be signed off by cabinet in December, before being adopted by the council and launched in January 2022.