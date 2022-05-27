Councils could foot bill for discretionary funds, says Sheffield MP

He said: “Long gone are the days when the Government promised ‘everything it takes’ to support local authorities doing their utmost to help vulnerable individuals and households. Yet again we are looking at a potential situation where the council is losing out by paying discretionary payments from a scheme the Government has ordered them to set up. We want to help those most vulnerable but it is not sustainable to place costs on local authorities who are already struggling having faced huge cuts from austerity.“Of course we welcome that the chancellor is finally doing something to help the poorest households, albeit after months of pressure from Labour to do so, but we are again getting promises for a government that they are not agreeing to fund, leaving it to local authorities to make up the difference.”