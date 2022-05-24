Sheffield Council tax rebate: £150 should now be paid for direct debit taxpayers

Earlier this month the council said it expects the majority of direct debit taxpayers will have received their rebate by today – Tuesday, May 24.

There are around 215,000 households in the city expecting the payment which is being given to help people cope as essential costs rocket.

Why did it take so long?

The council said it needed to make checks to minimise the risk of fraudulent applications before handing out the money so May was the earliest it could send the rebate.

The payments were made in four batches from Monday, May 16, with the date households received it depending on their banking arrangements.

What about non-direct debit taxpayers?

Around 77,000 households in Sheffield will receive their rebate by post office payout because they do not pay tax by direct debit.

They will receive a letter including a barcoded voucher for £150 which they will take to the Post Office, with proof of ID, to claim the rebate.

These are expected to be issued over the coming months.

When will the energy loan come?

In February 2022, the government announced millions of households were to receive up to £350 to help with the cost of living following a rise in the energy price cap.

All domestic electricity customers will get £200 off their energy bills from October, with households in council tax bands A to D receiving a £150 council tax energy rebate.