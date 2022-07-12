Councillor’s traffic concerns over plan for 50 homes in Barnsley

Newett Homes has applied to build 50 properties on a 1.86 hectare site to the east of Dodworth Green Road.

The proposed access will be taken from a section along Green Road, which planning documents state will “involve the removal of some trees and the part demolition of the existing wall.”

Councillor Chris Wray, Liberal Democrat for Dodworth the local democracy reporting service that he and his ward colleagues have requested safety mitigations at the access site.

“Where the plan is to come out on to the main road, recently we did some speeding checks so we know people speed – we know that as a fact,” said Coun Wray.

“Where it comes out onto the main road wouldn’t be safe.”

Coun Wray added that he, along with fellow Dodworth Councillor Peter Fielding, have requested mitigations to tackle the issue, such as a mini roundabout and road safety schemes.

He said that residents have raised concerns regarding local services such as school and GPs, adding that “everywhere is so finely stretched as it is.

“There are other plans in Dodworth,” added Coun Wray.

An application for 198 two to four bed houses on land off Smithywood Lane and Calver Close in Gilroyd is currently under consideration, as is a scheme for 215 homes off Keresforth Road, bordering the M1 slip road at J37.

“You’ve got another 400 houses – going by the RAC and AA figures where there’s 1.9 cars per household, you’ve got another 700 plus cars on the road in Dodworth.

“The infrastructure will not manage it all.”

Coun Wray added that the crossroads of Dodworth Green Road, Barnsley Road, Station Road and High Street is “chaos at the best of times”.

“That crossroads is just not fit to manage the current carload.

“Dodworth is so massively stretched as it is.”

A spokesperson from Newett Homes said: “The council will will look at the generation of residents that this development creates, and assess whether there’s enough capacity in the existing services within the area.

“If they don’t, then there’s usually opportunities for us to to look at providing contribution to improve those services – the NHS, GP surgeries, etc.

“This planning application is supported by a number of technical assessments.

“We don’t think that there’s a negative impact upon the local area, the infrastructure and the environment.

“Through this application, we want to deliver high quality houses…..and all the benefits that come with that as well.

“Improving any local services and facilities where we can, if that’s what the development needs us to do.

“We feel like this application does work and is supported by the assessments that have been undertaken.”

Four applications have been lodged to build on the site -one in 2008, two in 2012, and one in 2016.

The outline application for 12 homes in 2008 was refused, an outline application in 2012 for 51 homes was withdrawn, and the outline applications in 2012 and 2016 did not result in a reserved matters application.

Planning documents from the applicant state: “The planning history demonstrates that the principle of residential development has beenaccepted.”

“New tree planting is proposed across the site to mitigate for losses.

The report adds that a transport statement found that the development would not lead to any “severe cumulative impacts, nor adversely impact upon the existing highway safety record.”