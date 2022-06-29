Plans for 50 homes in Barnsley lodged

Newett Homes has applied to build the three to five bed properties on a 1.86 hectare site to the east of Dodworth Green Road.

The proposed access will be taken from a section along Green Road, which planning documents state will “involve the removal of some trees and the part demolition of the existing wall.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newett Homes

Four applications have been lodged to build on the site -one in 2008, two in 2012, and one in 2016.

The outline application for 12 homes in 2008 was refused, an outline application in 2012 for 51 homes was withdrawn, and the outline applications in 2012 and 2016 did not result in a reserved matters application.

Planning documents from the applicant state: “The planning history demonstrates that the principle of residential development has been accepted.”

Following a public consultation, 13 responses were received.

Residents raised concerns about road safety, impact on privacy, ecological implications, the capacity of local infrastructure, and the capacity of local schools.

However, the report adds that a transport statement found that the development would not lead to any “severe cumulative impacts, nor adversely impact upon the existing highway safety record.”