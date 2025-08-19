Community comes together to save dangerous Sheffield park

A community group has decided to try and save a popular Sheffield park after the playground has been classed as “end-of-life”.

The Friends of Plumbley Park has been established following a decision to deem the playground dangerous, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) was told.

Anna Brown, the chair of the Friends of Plumbley Park, said the group has about £55,000 now, although this alone will not be enough as the park has been classed as “end-of-life” (which means the units could fail next month or in six months, no one knows).

The majority of the funding was donated to them, she said, when a couple of weeks after the group had been established and talks had been held with the council, a little girl, Elemie Wainwright, had died after being hit by a van down the road.

Ms Brown said Elemie’s parents had started a GoFundMe and raised about £30,000 and then the family and a friend raised more than £18,000.

Instead of keeping the money, the family decided to donate it for the park where Elemie loved playing and spending time.

“This was one of Elemie’s favourite places”, Anna further explained.

Anna added what happened to Elemie and what was happening with the park moved the community. The families and neighbours have really come together.

Cllr Gail Smith, a ward councillor, said some of the equipment – everything but the metal equipment – at the playground had been “condemned”.

She, however, added the park was popular and as a grandma she described it as one of the nicest parks in the area where children can spend time.

Cllr Smith said: “There is plenty of room, plenty of space… We’ve got to make this better than it was.

“We’re very lucky that we’ve got a good set of community parents who are absolutely passionate about making sure that this park is safe and made better for the future.”

Cllr Kurtis Crossland, the chair of Communities, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee, said: “It’s been quite a shock, wasn’t it, when at first we heard about equipment being condemned but quick reaction from officers and, of course, a local community stepping out to, I suppose, take charge of their own neighbourhood.

“That’s quite important, isn’t it? You can’t have the town hall doing everything for everybody because you end up doing things that people don’t want.”

Plumbley Park is a green space. It’s safe. It’s inclusive, the parents say. But it needs upgrading for the sake of the children.

The work will be carried out at the playground in phases. The plan is to replace the climbing unit, the toddler unit and then the trim trail as well. It will take some time but the thinking is the park could be ready by Easter.

For that, however, more funding is needed – even though the Local Area Committee has chipped in too and the community group will apply for some grants, Cllr Smith admitted it was going to take more than £50k.

Ms Brown explained that the Friends of group will apply for Community, Infrastructure and Levy (CIL) but first they would need a plan from the council’s parks department to connect with a number of playground equipment providers for quotes.

So the next step is in order to raise more money to hold a Family Fun Day on September 6 at Mosborough Miners, where people can participate and support a good cause.

Football, games, a raffle and much more will be on offer.

There will also be a ball on November 14 and the organisers are asking for donations of big ticket auction prizes. The group asks if you want to help, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]

The Friends of group’s secretary, Amy Kealey’s son, Harry, also raises funds for the cause. Harry, the five-year-old who has already been in the local newspaper, walks a marathon and finishes at 11am on August 31 at the park.

The prospect of losing such a precious space has really encouraged everybody in the community to do help any way they can.