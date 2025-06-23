Voters go to polls in Stocksbridge for Sheffield council by-election

A Sheffield City Council map of the Stocksbridge & Upper Don ward, where a by-election is being held on June 26, 2025

Voters in a Sheffield council ward will be choosing between seven candidates in a by-election on Thursday (June 26), prompted by the resignation of a councillor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polling stations in the Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward will be open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, when electors choose the replacement for Coun Julie Grocutt.

Former police officer Coun Grocutt was first elected as a Labour councillor in 2019. She was one of seven members who set up the Sheffield Community Councillors group in 2023 when they were suspended from Labour for refusing to back the party’s position during a vote on the city’s Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area, which has a long and proud steelmaking history, is benefiting from £24.1m Stocksbridge Town Deal funding to help revitalise the town centre and main shopping area and improve public transport with a new ‘hopper’ bus service.

Improvements have already been made to Oxley Park and local sports facilities.

Plans for the government funding are being delivered by an independent Stocksbridge Town Deal Board, made up of politicians and business and community leaders.

Former West Ecclesfield UKIP councillor John Booker is seeking to make a breakthrough on the council for his new party, Reform UK, and Labour will be aiming to return to having all three councillors in the ward.

The full list of election candidates is:

Adam James Allcroft, Yorkshire Party;

John Booker, Reform UK;

Andy Davies, Green Party;

Matt Dixon, Conservative Party;

Josiah Tomasz Lenton, Labour Party;

Stuart Shepherd, Liberal Democrats;

Claire Suzanne Wraith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.