Seven candidates announced for Sheffield City Council by-election in Stocksbridge & Upper Don

A Sheffield City Council map of the Stocksbridge & Upper Don ward, where a by-election is being held on June 26, 2025

Seven candidates will fight a Sheffield Council by-election in Stocksbridge this month.

Voting in the election for the Stocksbridge & Upper Don Ward will be held on Thursday, June 26. Polling will take place between 7am and 10pm.

The election was prompted by the resignation of Coun Julie Grocutt.

She was elected in 2019 for Labour but was one of seven councillors who left two years ago to form the Sheffield Community Councillors Group. Labour suspended them for voting against the city’s Local Plan.

Her resignation takes the group down to four members. The three main parties on the council, which has no overall political control, are Labour, 36 members, LibDems, 27 members, Green Party, 14.

Suspended LibDem Coun Willis Marshall is currently serving as an independent in Woodhouse and Coun Qais Al-Ahdal was elected as an independent in Tinsley.

Breakthrough

The total number of councillors is 84, with three serving each of 28 wards.

The other Stocksbridge & Upper Don councillors are Couns Janet Ridler and Mark Whittaker, both Labour. Lewis Chinchen became the city’s only Conservative councillor for three years after he won a seat in the ward in 2021 but stepped down last year.

The Penistone and Stocksbridge constituency also changed hands from Conservative to Labour in the 2024 general election, when Marie Tidball defeated Miriam Cates.

Reform UK will be looking to make a breakthrough after getting within 10 votes of winning a Woodhouse council by-election in November 2024.

The full list of election candidates is:

Adam James Allcroft, Yorkshire Party;

John Booker, Reform UK;

Andy Davies, Green Party;

Matt Dixon, Conservative Party;

Josiah Tomasz Lenton, Labour Party;

Stuart Shepherd, Liberal Democrats;

Claire Suzanne Wraith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.