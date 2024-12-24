Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the number of shopping days rapidly disappear before Santa begins his rounds, and the chance to get your free TravelMaster CityWide One-Day ticket running out, Sheffield City Council has decided to extend the offer.

Anyone who has signed up to the BetterPoints Sheffield app, collected enough points and secured a voucher code before Thursday, December 26, 2024, will be able to use their free TravelMaster CityWide day ticket on a day of their choice in January.

Whether you’ll be hitting the January sales, meeting up with friends, or just getting back into the swing of work, the CityWide Day ticket will allow you to travel by bus or tram anywhere in Sheffield for free on one day in January.

Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “December can be an incredibly busy month for all of us, with all the presents to buy and wrap, family to see and friends to meet.

“We understand that getting your TravelMaster ticket could’ve slipped your mind.

“However, we don’t want people to miss out on the opportunity of free public transport travel so we’ve taken the decision to extend the offer into January.

“All you need to do is make sure that you’ve downloaded the BetterPoints Sheffield app and acquired your TravelMaster voucher code before Boxing Day, then you’ll be all set to enjoy one day of free public transport to start your year.”

The offer is open to anyone who has downloaded the BetterPoints Sheffield app and collected enough points to qualify.

Tickets are limited to one per person and will only be valid in January if you didn’t use your CityWide TravelMaster free ticket in December.

For more information on the promotion and to start collecting your BetterPoints Sheffield rewards, you can download the app here.