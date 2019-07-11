Supertram’s summer timetable – including Tramlines weekend

Supertram will be running for Tramlines

Transport bosses are pausing a five-month work programme and will have a full tram timetable operating on the weekend of July 19, 20 and 21.

There will also be extra trams between 10pm and 11pm on all three nights so people can leave quickly. Passengers are advised to depart from the Leppings Lane stop.

James Stewart, head of customer services at Stagecoach Supertram, said: “Supertram will be working the full route all day Friday to the end of service on Sunday night. It will be the normal weekend timetable.”

Once Tramlines has finished, rail replacement work will restart again. Passengers will need to keep an eye on timetables as routes will keep changing until the full refurbishment is finally completed on August 30.

Tim Taylor, director of customer services at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, said: “The programme of work is on schedule and is slightly ahead. The heavy rain did cause a bit of a delay but that’s why we did the work in summer.

“In the past we have done work in late October and the weather has been an issue so we limited this work to summer and also tried to minimise disruption by doing it over the holidays.”

Supertram said it had lost income as passengers have switched to other ways of getting around but added it was confident people will return to the tram once the work is finished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the summer tram schedule:

July 22 to 26: No trams at all from the Cathedral to Middlewood or Malin Bridge, passengers will need to get a replacement bus.

July 27 to August 9: Trams will run from the city centre to Hillsborough then replacement buses to Middlewood or Malin Bridge.

August 9 to 24: A full tram service as normal.

August 24 to August 30: No trams from the Cathedral with replacement buses to Middlewood and Malin Bridge. There could be possible road closures for motorists too around the West Street and Glossop Road area.

August 31: Trams should be running as normal from this date onwards