The leader and chief executive of Sheffield City Council have repeated their apologies about the council’s handling of the street trees issue following the publication of an independent report today.

Sir Mark Lowcock chaired an independent panel looking into what he described as a “dark episode” for Sheffield after a wave of protests finally halted the council’s plan to fell thousands of street trees.

The 100,000-word report looks at the actions of the council and its contractor Amey as well as protesters and police following more than three months of public hearings and thousands of submissions to the inquiry panel, led by the former high-level civil servant and United Nations under-secretary general.

An initial statement on behalf of chief executive of Sheffield City Council Kate Josephs and council leader Terry Fox said: “We welcome the publication of the report and thank Sir Mark and his team for their efforts and diligence in producing a detailed, comprehensive report that will support truth and reconciliation and the continued healing of the city after this difficult and damaging period in our city’s recent past.

Sheffield City Council faced huge opposition to its plan to remove thousands of street trees

‘Learn lessons’

“As per the terms of reference, Sheffield City Council received a copy of the report at the same time as it was issued to the public. We will now take some time to read and digest the findings of the report and will respond to the findings and recommendations made in due course.

“The council has already acknowledged that it got many things wrong in the handling of the street trees dispute, and we wish to reiterate our previous apologies for our failings.

Sheffield City Council leader Coun Terry Fox and chief executive Kate Josephs have repeated the council's apology about its handling of controversial street tree felling following a highly-critical independent report

"We have taken huge steps already to ensure past mistakes are not repeated and we hope the release of this report will further help us to learn lessons as we move forward from the dispute.

“We are committed to doing better in the future, to ensure that we are an open, honest and collaborative organisation, as we continue our work with our partners and with the people and communities of Sheffield to create the successful, thriving and inclusive city that we all aspire to.”

The full report is available on the Sheffield City Council website here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/independent-inquiry-into-street-trees-dispute