Sheffield’s culture strategy aims to bring millions in investment to city

Sheffield councillors were impressed by an update on a new city culture strategy that aims to involve people and bring in millions in investment.

The city council adopted an initial culture strategy last September which is now moving forward.

Surriya Falconer, vice-chair of Sheffield Culture Collective, an organisation which works with the council and other organisations to help drive the city’s culture strategy, spoke to the committee.

She said that it is very important to demonstrate to the Arts Council and other funders that Sheffield is serious about its intentions to develop its cultural strategy. Attracting private sector funding is a key aim.

The Harmony Works young people's music hub planned for Canada House on Commercial Street was praised during adiscussion on Sheffield City Council's new culture strategy

Development work on creating the 10-year strategy should be finished by autumn.

Ms Falconer told a meeting of the council’s economic development and skills policy committee: “If we are going to be proved that we are serious to other funders and other funding organisations, we need to demonstrate ambition.”

Supportive businesses

She said that Sheffield only gets £9 per head of the population in investment for the culture sector, as compared to £33 for Manchester, so the strategy could drive a big increase.

Coun Paul Turpin praised progress on Sheffield City Council's new culture strategy as "really positive"

“We know through conversations with the Arts Council that we are being heard a lot more clearly now and they are here to help and support us,” she said.

Smaller cultural organisations will be invited to take part in building the strategy. A showcase event has been planned in the Winter Garden for March 14 to link up smaller groups with the business community for them “to get a taste of the breadth and depth of the culture we have to offer”, said Ms Falconer.

She added: “Some business organisations are really supportive of cultural organisations so we’re building a dialogue.”

Weston Park Museum: Sheffield councillors heard that although the city council supports Sheffield Museums, they aren't more important than pother aspects of city culture

She stressed: “Culture relates to everybody – everybody does something, even if they only just go to Public for a cocktail. That’s all related to culture.”

Rebecca Maddox, council head of business development (culture), said: “We have this amazing DIY sector with freelances just getting on with it and being brilliant about what they do.” She said one aim of the strategy was to help them move through different levels as they develop and grow more effectively.

Harmony Works

Ms Falconer said that the Harmony Works plan to turn Canada House on Commercial Street into a central hub for young musicians is already a major success that has attracted groups such as Brass Bands England to become involved.

Coun Tom Hunt praised work on Sheffield City Council's new culture strategy as "terrific"

Coun Paul Turpin said: “I’m so happy with the way this is going. it’s brilliant. Sheffield City Council has not got a great history with the arts and culture but things are looking really good and really positive.”

Coun Tom Hunt commented: “What we’re hearing is terrific. It’s raising our ambition as a city and making sure that everyone knows about it, telling the world.”

He asked about community consultation and Ms Maddox said the plan is to involve the council’s local area committees.

She continued: “The Arts Council is looking at democratising culture, getting away from the idea that culture is opera or the Elgin Marbles. It’s all the things that people do in their daily lives.

“It can be at an amateur personal level, it can be exceedingly excellent. Culture in Sheffield is about all those things and a whole range of different art forms.”