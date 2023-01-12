Protesters including the Mayor of Stocksbridge have failed to stop permission for 75 new homes to be built on rural Hollin Busk, although Sheffield councillors did reject proposals for 92 houses.

Mayor Joe Staniforth spoke at a Sheffield City Council planning committee that approved plans for 75 homes on land off Hollin Busk Road, between Stocksbridge and Deepcar, but rejected the proposal to expand the scheme to 92 homes. Other objectors who spoke included city council Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward councillors Coun Lewis Chinchen and Janet Ridler.

The plans attracted 68 objections, including from third ward councillor Julie Grocutt, Stocksbridge Town Council, Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and countryside charity the CPRE. A petition was signed by 177 people.

Both proposals include a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties. Some would be single storey but the majority would be two-storey or two-and-a-half-storey properties.

A Sheffield City Council image of fields at Hollin Busk between Stocksbridge and Deepcar where plans have been approved for 75 new homes

Objectors said the new homes will involve the loss of open land that separates Stocksbridge from Deepcar, spoil the rural character of the area and cause road safety problems.

There were also concerns about wildlife. A report to the council said: “The scheme does result in the loss of trees on site, replacement tree planting is proposed, as is a soft landscape scheme, and bat and swift boxes to seek to achieve a biodiversity net gain.” The developers estimate the net gain at 52 per cent for the approved plan.

‘Destroyed forever’

Coun Mike Chaplin said: “The loss of open land goes to the heart of this because over 30 years ago we had a planning inspector who felt there was no justification for the release of this land for housing development at the time.

Mayor of Stocksbridge Joe Staniforth speaking against plans that were approved by Sheffield City Council to build 75 homes on land at the edge of the town

“He said the proposal would be severely detrimental to the character of the area and quality of the environment of local residents.”

However, last year protesters lost their fight to stop 85 houses being built on another part of Hollin Busk. The council rejected that plan but their decision was overturned on appeal.

Speaking after the first plan was approved, Mayor Staniforth said: “It is unfortunate that such a wonderful green field site will now be destroyed forever. Again, I am rejecting the idea that biodiversity could be increased by building over green fields.”

Sheffield Cllr Lewis Chinchen opposed plans for 75 homes to be built in Stocksbridge

He said it means Stocksbridge and Deepcar “becomes one massive conglomeration of the town which is obviously not what the people of Stocksbridge want”.

Megan Wilson from the developer’s agents DLP Planning Ltd said that the larger proposal would achieve more density of homes, including affordable houses, which the council needs to hit its targets.

Highway safety

She said the schemes were designed to reflect the “local vernacular and character of the area” and said the 92-home plan still exceeded required amounts of open space. Ms Wilson said that the scheme would make the land publicly accessible.

Stocksbridge ward councillor Janet Ridler opposing plans for 75 new homes at Hollin Busk that were approved by Sheffield City Council

Coun Chinchen opposed both proposals and said that the second one, which included a new road access, risked highway safety on the narrow Hollin Busk Road, where drivers already have to move into the middle of the carriageway to pass parked cars. He said drivers also exceed the speed limit.

Councillors voted to reject the second plan on the grounds of harmful impact on the character and visual amenity of the area and filling the gap between Deepcar and Stocksbridge.