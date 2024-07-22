Sheffield’s creative sector ‘needs firmer foundations to continue growth’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s creative and culture sector needs firmer foundations in order to continue growing and winning more public funding.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s economic development and skills committee (July 18) heard an update about work on creating a culture strategy for the city in order to develop what is already an expanding area of the city’s economy.

Council director of economy, skills and culture Diana Buckley spoke about what a consultation exercise with people working in the sector had revealed. “One of the key things we heard from the engagement is that we need to strengthen the foundations for culture to thrive in the city, so we’ve really heard that and we want that to be one of our base missions around this project.”

She said the council has a leadership role but but there is also a need for capacity building in city organisations in the sector. She said that the city’s investment per head from government organisations like the Arts Council is £6.59, compared with £30 to £40 in Leeds and Manchester.

Coun Martin Smith, who chairs Sheffield City Council's economic development and skills committee. Picture: Sheffield City Council

“So if we can work with the sector to bid and win more of that funding, it would really help to support the sector and to support Sheffield,” said Ms Buckley.

She also stressed the need to promote diversity and to deliver culture in city neighbourhoods, rather than people having to travel into the city centre. She stressed that culture is important to young people and can be of great benefit to everyone’s health and well-being.

Ms Buckley said it is important to dream big and celebrate loudly, “something Sheffielders are not always that good at, to be honest, but culture can really be a mechanism that brings the world into Sheffield, but also how we speak out to the world from Sheffield”.

Sheffield’s culture and creative sector has about 9,000 employees and is one of the key sectors in the city’s economy that is expanding, she said. Consultation with Sheffielders working in the sector is now leading into a strategy for how to deliver future growth that will be ready later this year.

In order to inform that work, more than 800 people have taken part in the eight-month consultation exercise. Committee members heard that sessions have focused on young people and communities.

Kate Brindley, a consultant who is working with the council to deliver the strategy, said: “The culture strategy is full of passionate people, which is one of the reasons it works in the way it does.

“There’s a huge amount of energy and will in the culture sector and huge embracing of this work and the city, amazingly, hasn’t had a conversation with itself or broader about its cultural priorities for quite a long time, over decades.”

She said the consultation revealed there was a real desire to talk about culture and make it as broad and inclusive as possible.

Committee chair Coun Martin Smith said: “If we can improve that level of funding from the Arts Council, can you imagine what it’s going to be like? It will be amazing – it’s amazing now, but wow.

“If we can increase that level of funding, can you imagine?”

Coun Safiya Saeed asked what chance has been for city communities to get involved, saying she felt they were missing out on the process.

“Our communities absorb things face to face instead of surveys,” she said.

“Where do I get my 16-year-old to think about culture or identity – that’s more where we are. Also how do I as a local councillor who is very ethnic minority – how do I connect the community with what the council is trying to do as they’ll be looking at me.”

Coun Saeed said that her community had been involved with the council’s sports strategy and it hadn’t reached far enough. “We don’t want to make that mistake again so that all levels of culture or all levels of diversity, whoever you are that you’re trying to put in this plan, make sure you reach the old, the young.

“We need to link that with equalities, with racism, with everything else. It needs to be a protective blanket for us to thrive – for us, for new settlers, for refugees, for all sorts of people that’s trying to survive here.”

She added: “It’s very important to me that we champion what you do in order to make sure we do really good work. Let’s remove any barriers.”

Ms Buckley said that more outreach work is due to take place, looking more at members of the public, and consultation has already involved arts groups such as Sheffield African Culture Forum and the Migration Matters festival organisation.

Coun Simon Clement-Jones said: “Creators are often outside the mainstream. You are going to have to look at ways to engage them that are different.”

He said that his local community had managed to restart the Lowedges Festival. Dance groups were involved but not from the local area.

He added: “We were engaging with kids in the local area to see what they might like. They said we have to go elsewhere and get involved with dance.

“There is a lot of football around there but not a lot of that cultural element around. They wanted very much to experience the music of Sheffield but that happens in the city centre.”

Ms Buckley responded: “We’re working with communities and in communities. People shouldn’t have to just come into the city centre to experience culture.

“We will look at groups as part of the delivery plan.”