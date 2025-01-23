Sheffield young people “need to live in a city where where their voice is heard”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A move to put children and young people at the centre of Sheffield City Council policy-making has been welcomed as a vital step towards creating a thriving city for the future.

Meredith Dixon Teasdale, council strategic director of children’s services, said that a new policy framework stressing the idea of belonging, called Voice of the Child, is more than just words. It’s a way of ensuring that children and young people are at the centre of policy-making decisions.

The framework was endorsed last week by members of the council’s education, children and families policy committee, chaired by Coun Dawn Dale.

It states: “Every child should belong in a loving family, a good quality home, in their local school where they feel they belong and thrive and attain, in their local community where they are valued and respected and a member of the city of Sheffield where their voice is heard, and they can see the impact of their voice on decisions.”

Coun Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield City Council's education, children and families policy committee. Picture: Sheffield City Council webcast

“One of the issues we have is that if you don’t have clear direction of travel it’s really difficult to galvanise people together,” said Ms Dixon Teasdale. “You have to have that thing sometimes where it holds in everybody’s head, in children’s services and the council, that belonging is fundamental.”

She said that it is vital that all Sheffield children feel they belong, preferably in their own family or extended family, but if not they should be happily settled in foster care or in a good quality children’s home.

Opportunities

In a wider sense they have to feel like they belong and feel safe in their school and community, that there are positive activities they can do, opportunities to take and good adult role models supporting them.

Meredith Dixon Teasdale, strategic director of children's services at Sheffield City Council. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“It’s how we’re celebrating a vibrancy of a young city,” said Ms Dixon Teasdale, “That follows through to all of the work we do.”

She is keen that children whose families are struggling do not end up in temporary accommodation and that if there are problems like mould at home they are quickly dealt with.

The council is also supporting schools with the aim of cutting the number of exclusions and making sure that children are missing as little of their education as possible.

Coun Dale said: “It’s something we can create a cultural shift with. Whilst we as the council will work with this, it’s everyone’s responsibility – the community and voluntary sector, individuals and businesses.

“We know from experience that if a child or young person don’t belong in school, they just don’t go. We’re working with education providers and all of the council to ensure that we can make that cultural shift.”

Empowered

Coun Dale said that it is vital that young people have their say when policies that could affect them are being drawn up. The idea is to avoid situations where young people are consulted as an add-on at the end of a process after the adults have held a conversation.

“We want them to actually feel that they’ve been empowered to have their say on policy,” she added.

She said that the council has voice and influence workers, who have experience of living in care themselves and work with children and young people with care experience to ensure that their voices are heard.

Coun Dale said that has already led to the council dropping the phrase ‘corporate parenting’ when referring to its role in relation to children and young people in care. It has now substituted the phrase ‘community parenting’ which young people in care put forward.

Measuring the success of the framework will be difficult, Coun Dale admitted. “It’s not something that’s going to be a number-crunching thing.

“It will be about lived experience – we will see better attendance in schools, more engagement in communities. We are going to see the narrative changing.”

She is clear that the media also needs to play a role, promoting the positive things that are happening rather than just focusing on young people as a cause of crime or anti-social behaviour.

Lost

Coun Dale is also keen that the health and wellbeing of children and young people moves further up the agenda and becomes a real focus for the city.

“Sometimes I feel that children get lost in the noise,” she said. “We need to be seeing young people out and about more, seeing them engaging more in activity and school and reaching out into other communities.”

Ms Dixon Teasdale said that children and young people are still dealing with the negative impact of the Covid pandemic on their lives. She said more needs to be done to tackle that issue.

She said: “If children get the very best start in life, it will lead to fewer issues later on for them and also for society as a whole, it cuts costs for the whole system.

“Young people are more likely to be in the prison system if they are excluded from school and if they are a child in care and if their numeracy and literacy are not as strong as their peers.

“As a society working together we can cut that with families working well together and schools and colleges that pick up on when they have fallen out of the system.

“We are committed to continuing to change that so that the vast majority of children feel that they do belong.”

Coun Dale said: “I am also really excited about this and how to move this forward. I want to be able to have some sort of legacy.”

She’ll claim success when “Sheffield is a city where young people feel that they belong and everyone feels safe. When I’m walking through the city and our young people feel more valued and confident.”