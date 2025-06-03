Sheffield urgent moves to tackle big rise in children excluded from schools

Sheffield Town Hall - education committee councillors will discuss urgent action to tackle rising numbers of school exclusions

School exclusion rates have “risen sharply” in Sheffield in recent years, with 190 pupils removed in this academic year alone.

Sheffield City Council is addressing the lack of both a city-wide strategy to prevent and respond to exclusions and insufficient alternative provision for excluded children at a meeting of the education, children and families policy committee next Tuesday (June 10).

A report to the committee from John Mansergh, council head of access and inclusion, says: “Exclusion rates in Sheffield have risen sharply in recent years. As of this academic year, 190 children have been excluded: 160 from secondary schools, 25 from primary schools and five from special schools.

“Since 2022, Sheffield’s exclusion rate has consistently exceeded national, statistical neighbour and core city averages. Following a temporary dip in 2021 – likely linked to the COVID-19 pandemic – rates have increased steadily across all pupil groups, with Sheffield showing the steepest and most sustained rise.

“By 2024, Sheffield’s exclusion rate had risen above 0.06%, widening the gap between the city and its comparators. This trend points to deeper, systemic challenges that are not seen to the same extent elsewhere.”

The report also calls for “urgent, coordinated action” to tackle the situation.

Disadvantaged

A draft strategy outlining the council’s approach to exclusions is being shared with senior children’s services officers and the Learn Sheffield education partnership to seek their feedback. This will lead to the production this autumn of an exclusions strategy in partnership with schools, Learn Sheffield and other key groups.

The strategy will also look at developing a “joined-up approach” towards exclusions of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and alternative provision for those children.

The report says that children with SEND, from disadvantaged backgrounds and from ethnic minority communities are over-represented in exclusion figures. Exclusions have already been withdrawn for looked-after children.

Exclusion data will also be monitored in order to identify risks more quickly and make more targeted interventions.

The Sheffield Inclusion Centre has also increased its capacity to deliver education for excluded children, which the council must provide from the sixth day after an exclusion comes into force. The report says: “Some receive only partial provision, while others wait weeks for placement.”

Plans are in place to shift provision for excluded primary age pupils over to school-based hubs from September, with further expansion planned for September 2026.