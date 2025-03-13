Moves to cut number of pupils excluded from Sheffield schools

Sheffield City Council is looking at ways to cut the number of pupils excluded from city schools. Picture: LDRS

School exclusion figures in Sheffield are lower than other major English cities but work is continuing to cut them further amid strains on alternatives that provide education outside schools.

Sheffield City Council (SCC) figures being discussed next week show that fixed period exclusions stand at 3.2% overall. This is broken down to 0.4% in primary schools, 7.2% in secondaries and 0.8% for special schools.

Sheffield ranks the lowest of eight core cities – Newcastle is worst with a total figure of 7.9% and 24.9% for its special schools.

Permanent exclusions affect 0.06% of pupils. The figures break down to 0.01% in primary schools, 0.15% in secondaries and 0.06% in special schools. Sheffield ranks fourth out of the eight core cities – worst is Newcastle again with 0.08% in total and best is Leeds with 0.01%.

A report being considered by the council’s finance and performance policy committee on Monday (March 17) states that an increase in permanent exclusions is a national challenge.

It states: “Following notification of an exclusion, officers always explore ways in which the exclusion can be withdrawn, eg a managed move to another school or accessing alternative provision. Officers provide day-to-day advice and guidance to schools where children are identified as being at risk of exclusion.

Intervention

“The access and inclusion team work with the school to develop a package of support for the child and their family, identifying a key worker (often from SCC early help teams) to take the agreed plan forward.

“The authority runs regular reports to track suspension numbers and offers intervention support both directly and in supporting governing body meetings where students with 15 suspensions or more must be discussed.

“At these meetings, governors are required to explore why suspensions are not being effective as a deterrent to poor behaviour and whether the school might consider different interventions.”

The report adds: “Despite intensive work and support on suspensions, impact is clearly not as effective as everyone would like. Officers continue to support schools with advice and strategies, but it is becoming increasingly difficult for officers to effect significant change in the ultimate outcomes.

“Further work is underway with colleagues in children’s commissioning to address the current increase in demand for additional alternative provision and to develop an improved set of options around exclusion prevention.”

The report says that the council is partnering with school support service Learn Sheffield to talk to headteachers and academy trusts on strategies to reduce exclusions. A conference is planned in the spring.