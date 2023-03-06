Sheffield tree inquiry: Greens say verdict shows need for council ‘honesty and openness’

Sheffield Green councillors have today welcomed an independent inquiry’s report into the city street trees dispute, saying it shows “the need for honesty and openness” from the city council.

Former top civil servant and United Nations under-secretary general Sir Mark Lowcock chaired an independent inquiry into the street trees dispute following a wave of protests that halted the council’s plan to fell thousands of street trees.

The 100,000-word report is based on more than three months of public testimony heard by the inquiry panel last year plus private interviews and thousands of written submissions to the investigation. It is highly critical of the council’s actions in what Sir Mark today said was “a dark episode for Sheffield”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Party instigated the need for an independent inquiry in May 2021 when co-operative executive arrangements for running the council were negotiated between the Labour and Green Parties following elections when Labour lost overall control.

Council Green Party group leader Coun Douglas Johnson said: “I very much welcome the publication of this report into a “dark episode” in Sheffield’s history.

“Naturally, we will take time to read the report more carefully over the next few days and see how it meets the aims of not only telling a true story of what happened but to seek understanding of why everyone involved acted the way they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Intimidating behaviour’

“It is clear that the lack of openness and honesty not only did damage to the people of Sheffield and the natural environment but was also self-defeating for those in the council at that time who were seeking to push through their programme despite all the opposition.”

Quoting Sir Mark’s conclusions, he added: “We fully agree with the inquiry’s assessment that what the campaigners saw as the council’s ‘irrational, unreasonable, deceitful, dishonest, bullying and intimidating behaviour is what generated the determination, persistence, creativity and ingenuity that the campaigners displayed. The council’s behaviour, in other words, was the fuel that drove the protests’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I also welcome the acknowledgement that the council ‘failed … to understand the value people attached to trees.’ Our natural world is clearly important to Sheffield citizens of all ages.”

Coun Paul Turpin was heavily involved in the street tree campaigns. He said: “This is an emotive and powerful report of what happened when the council decided to go to war with the citizens of Sheffield. Feeding division and fuelling a conflict that has left many people hurt and traumatised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m glad that the council is now being open and honest about their role, about the bad leadership and many human errors that occurred. It is important that Sir Mark acknowledged the anxiety, stress, injuries and wider physical and mental health problems caused to many people in Sheffield.”

Apologies reiterated

Council leader Terry Fox and chief executive Kate Josephs have today reiterated their apologies for the council’s ‘failings’ over its handling of the street trees issue.

To see the full report and to watch or read Sir Mark’s statement speaking about its publication today, go to the Sheffield City Council website here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/independent-inquiry-into-street-trees-dispute

Advertisement Hide Ad