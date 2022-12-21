Sheffield teenagers tackle issues of sexual harassment with Be That Mate video

An animated video challenging the sexual harassment faced by young women in Sheffield every day has won praise from city councillors.

An image from Be That Mate, a film made by Sheffield young people to highlight issues around sexual harassment

The chair of the council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee, Coun Richard Williams said that he was so impressed after seeing the film Be That Mate that he invited some of its young makers to brief the committee at its meeting yesterday, Tuesday December 20.

Coun Williams said: “I was very moved by it.” He added: “I showed it to my daughter. I was really struck by the part when women pretend to be on the phone (to avoid unwanted attention).

“I asked her, ‘Do you do that?’ and she said, ‘Yes, frequently’.”

Council head of community youth services Chelsea Renehan said that helping a group of young women to make the film is part of work focused on “giving them the opportunity and empowerment and encouragement to not just participate to participate in the Youth Voice, as we might know it, but actually have the confidence and empowerment to bring difficult conversations to the table and challenge us as adults”.

‘One of the biggest issues’

She said that the idea for the film came from young people working as independent advisors to South Yorkshire Police and members of Sheffield Youth Cabinet.

Film-maker, Soumeya, said: “It is something that many of us are passionate about. When we came together to see what’s one of the biggest issues occurring, in the UK, everywhere in the world, is sexual harassment and it’s a big factor that affects young people’s day-to-day lives.”

She said they decided to show what’s happening in an issue that affects males, females, transgender and non-binary people.

Rosie, a member of the youth cabinet, said the group have worked with a small film company (My Pockets) to set out 10 points about how men should be treating women and what they have to do to protect themselves.

She said: “Women shouldn’t have to do that on our streets. Men shouldn’t be sexually harassing them on our streets. Young girls shouldn’t have to fake a phone call as they walk home.”

An image from Be That Mate, a film made by Sheffield young people that tackles issues around sexual harassment

She said that most young women they spoke to had experienced sexual harassment – the film mentions once incident where a young woman in school uniform had to climb a wall to get away from men in vans harassing her.

‘Touched inappropriately’

For Rosie, the answer was to educate young people: “I don’t want to see any more of my friends to come to me to say that a man followed them home or that they had been touched inappropriately when on the bus.

“It’s a serious issue that our young women shouldn’t have to face.”

The film urges young men not to egg on their friends to catcall women or say nothing to stop incidents.

Committee members praised the film, urging council action to ensure it is seen as widely as possible, including in schools, at sports matches and in public spaces such as Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks shopping centres.

Council local area committees will also be asked to publicise the film.

Coun Marieanne Elliot said: “I share the hope that something small now will grow and have some momentum. It needs to be shown in schools and public places”