Some Sheffield bin collections will be affected by the Christmas holidays, say the city council and waste firm Veolia.

Only households with a Monday bin collection will be affected because of the Boxing Day bank holiday. Homes with the normal collection date of Monday, 26 will have a new date of Saturday, December 24.

Collections on Tuesday, December 27 will be unaffected, however, and all other bin collections will take place as normal. Residents are advised to put their bins out for collection by 7am on their collection day and make sure the bin lid is closed to ensure collection.Paper and card including wrapping paper, Christmas cards, boxes and catalogues can be recycled in the blue bin. Small amounts of additional paper and card can be tied in a bundle, no bigger than the size of the bin, and put next to blue bins for collection.

Glass bottles and jars, plastic bottles, biscuit and chocolate tins can be recycled in the brown bin. Between December 27 and January 16, extra tins, cans and plastic bottles can be placed inside a carrier bag, tied and then put out for collection next to the brown bin.

What to do with your extra waste

Glass bottles or jars must be placed inside brown bins, otherwise the extra recycling will not be collected.Between December 27 and January 16, up to two bags of extra general waste will be collected. The extra non-recyclable waste should be put into a black bag, tied, and then put out for collection next to the black bin.Excess festive waste and recycling can be taken to one of the city’s five Household Waste Recycling Centres. Winter hours are in operation - check the site opening days before you travel.

All recycling sites will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and will be open 9.30am-3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.They will be open 9.30am-3.30pm on all other days except for the following:● Blackstock Road: Gleadless, S14 1FY. Closed Wednesday, December 28● Beighton Road: Woodhouse, S13 7PS. Closed Tuesday 27● Deepcar: Manchester Road, S36 2DT. Closed Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28● High Green: Greaves Lane, S35 4GR. Closed Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29.For up-to-date information, visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/waste or follow @Recycle4Shef on Twitter.

