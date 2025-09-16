Sheffield ‘takes the lead’ to encourage responsible dog walking in city parks and green spaces

Dog waste bin at Whirlow playing fields, Dore, Sheffield

A new dog walking code of conduct is being introduced in Sheffield alongside a voluntary registration scheme for professional walkers of the city’s estimated 62,000 pet pooches.

As well as encouraging responsible owners to pick up the poo and ‘take it home’, a new publicity campaign will use slogans such as ‘paws on the path’ and ‘take the lead’ to remind dog walkers to keep their pets away from environmentally sensitive and wildlife areas, including rivers and waterways.

The registration scheme costing £120 a year will encourage the estimated 70 city dog walking businesses to support best practice and will promote responsible businesses. They will be listed on the council’s parks and countryside website.

The council’s guidelines say that no more than six dogs should be walked at a time by professionals.

Mosborough ward councillor Tony Downing speaking at a Sheffield City Council meeting

All city dog owners will be encouraged to keep their pets in sight and under control, on a lead if necessary, and stop them from approaching people and their pets without permission.

The advice says dogs should not be allowed to jump up or bark excessively and they should give way to walkers, cyclists, horse riders and families.

It also says that owners should put their dog on a lead around a dog already on a lead.

To protect wildlife, the code encourages dog walkers to keep pets on a short lead from from March to August.

The new rules and registration scheme were agreed today (September 15) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee.

Two members of the public brought up questions on the issue. Tessa Lupton of Ecclesall Rangers Football Club said the council needs to better protect its green spaces. “It’s not right that we’re having to pick up enormous piles of dog muck before each match.”

Helena, a volunteer with the Friends of Porter Valley conservation group, said that dogs let off the lead in the area are causing harm to wildlife and the environment. She called for a rule that dogs should only be allowed on a short lead in nature reserves.

Jo Pearce, council parks and countryside service manager, said the changes are not going to solve all the problems but feel like a step in the right direction. She added: “It’s a balance for people who do and don’t have dogs to enjoy our spaces.”

The council report said that extra legal measures such as a public space protection order against anti-social behaviour could be brought in but this was not being proposed because of staffing and monitoring costs.

Committee chair Coun Kurtis Crossthorn, who mentioned that he has a rescue dog, said: “This is a fair way of doing it – 99% of people want to do what’s right for the environment and are conscious about the environment.

“Unless they are made conscious of what’s happening, they don’t know how to look after our green spaces.”

Coun Tony Downing said: “This won’t do anything to stop irresponsible owners who let their dogs crap in the park near playgrounds and facilities that children like to use.”

Coun Peter Gilbert said he was shocked at the level of entitlement of dog owners. He said that a toilet cleaner at Endcliffe Park told him that they often had to clean paw marks off baby changing areas before the equipment was upgraded.

Coun Mary Lea said: “Businesses are making great use of our parks. A small registration fee would go some way towards the upkeep of our parks.”