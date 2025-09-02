Popular Sheffield park cafe operator set to be asked to carry on serving for two years

A Sheffield City Council image of the Endcliffe Park lodge that is being marketed as a potential bistro or eating place

The operator of a Sheffield park cafe that is popular with families is set to be allowed to carry on running the operation for two years.

Endcliffe Park cafe is currently run by Ashley Charlesworth, whose two-year lease with Sheffield City Council runs out on October 31. A Sheffield City Council committee will next Monday (September 8) be asked to approve another two-year lease with Mr Charlesworth.

The decision will be made by the council’s charity trustee sub-committee as Endcliffe Park is owned on behalf of the city by a charitable trust, with the council as sole trustee.

Originally, the lease was due to be marketed in time for a decision to be made before it expires, but the council is promoting the adjacent park pavilion and lodge as a restaurant or café opportunity. A report to the committee says that discussions with interested parties are under way.

It adds: “The process involves consideration of a number of planning and building heritage issues which may take some months to assess before a preferred operator can be selected, subject to committee approval.

“Due to the desire to ensure that the hospitality offers in the park are complimentary so far as possible, it is recommended that it will be best to delay marketing the café until the picture is clearer in respect of the pavilion and lodge.”

The new two-year contract set to be offered to Mr Charlesworth if the committee agrees on Monday will include “a rolling break clause that will allow termination if required”, the report says.