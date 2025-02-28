Sheffield speedwatch group looking for more members to take road safety action
Richard from the Loxley Valley and Hillsborough Speedwatch group made the appeal during a discussion on road safety yesterday (February 27) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s North local area committee (LAC).
The LAC allows councillors from four wards – Stocksbridge, Stannington, East Ecclesfield and West Ecclesfield – to engage with members of the public on community concerns. It is one of seven LACs in Sheffield.
Speedwatch volunteers use equipment to monitor road speeds in their areas and report any issues to police, who write to offenders. The first group was set up in Hillsborough two years ago.
Richard said the group was set up a couple of months ago, bringing together two groups, and there are five to six members. “We get great support from people saying you’re doing a great job but we need more volunteers.”
He added: “The awareness is there for motorists to apply the right speed. We don’t want to prosecute them, we don’t want to get them into trouble, because most people don’t want to speed, they’re just not watching the speedometer.
Offenders
“What we want to do is make then aware of the speed and problem but we need more and more volunteers.” He joked that the group is “a bit like Dad’s Army at times”.
Richard described himself as an ex-driving instructor and a cyclist who has lived in the area for 75 years. “With Loxley Road it’s worse than ever,” he added, “I really do think we need to raise the awareness.”
Jenny from Stannington asked about frequent offenders. “I’d love to know whether something more is happening to them, rather than just a nice letter.”
Richard said he does not know what happens once the police receive the information and would appreciate feedback.
Police Inspector Nick Dodsworth of the north west neighbourhood team said he understood that anyone reported gets a letter from the police. Frequent offenders would be paid a visit to receive advice and education and a prosecution could follow on from that.
To find out more information, visit the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership website at https://sysrp.co.uk/Quick-Links
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.