Sheffield school students make road crossing plea, telling of “dangerous experiences”

A Google Maps image of Forge Valley School in Stannington, Sheffield - pupils have appealed to Sheffield City Council for a crossing outside the school

Sheffield students have appealed to councillors for a crossing outside their school to increase road safety.

The Y12 sixth-formers at Forge Valley School in Stannington called for a zebra crossing outside the school plus pavement barriers, or for a school crossing patrol. They found that 86% of students are concerned that there is no safe crossing outside the school.

They did a survey and found that 68% of 890 students at Forge Valley walk to school, 17% travel by car, 11% use public transport, 2% arrive by school bus and 1% cycle. The number walking outweighed all the other travel methods.

The students presented their findings at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s North local area committee (LAC) yesterday, Thursday (February 27). The LAC brings together councillors from four wards – Stocksbridge, Stannington, East Ecclesfield and West Ecclesfield – to engage with members of the public.

Student Anne told the meeting: “I joined this group because I wanted to make a positive change for our school and the wider community. Lots of us in this group have experienced maybe not the best safety as we’re walking to school or cycling to school.”

Hannah said they had counted cars passing the school at lunchtime and at the end of the school day and found it more than doubled from 20 in 10 minutes to more than 50.

Chuck said: “I’ve had experiences of bad road safety. Students have come together to solve this problem of road safety and traffic control. Many of us have experienced dangerous experiences of walking or travelling to school in general.”

Grace said: “We hope you took in what we said and act upon them and create a safe environment around Forge because we believe that students should just be able to walk home safely from school and not be scared of being hit by any cars or put in any danger.”

Coun Will Sapwell, who represents Stannington ward, offered to help the students create a petition to present to the council. Coun Janet Ridler told them about the School Streets programme, where streets outside schools are closed off for an hour at the beginning and end of the school day.

Alfie responded that he had tried to raise the idea with school management, alongside his attempts to get more secure bike storage.