Sheffield specialist schools get money to help expand SEND pupil facilities

A Google Maps image of Bents Green School at Gleadless, which took over the former Gleadless Infant School building on Hollinsend Road

Three Sheffield schools are receiving money for building improvements to support their students with special educational needs and disabilities.

Talbot School on Lees Hall Road, Norton Lees is getting £200,000 to build a new physio suite for pupils for students using the Bridge part of the campus and modular buildings. This will mean students do not have to go outside to get to their physio treatment area. The project should be completed by the end of November.

Nexus Academy Trust will receive £284,400 in Department for Education funding to deliver capital works to improve the Bents Green School hub site.

The proposals were approved on Monday (August 18) by Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee, which has to oversee the projects. A report to the committee said: “Rising demand for specialist education places resulted in Bents Green School operating on an additional site at Gleadless.

“The site was previously Gleadless Infant School which became vacant when Gleadless Primary School was brought together on the junior school site. The site had significant investment to enable it to be used as a second site for Bents Green in 2021.”

Investment

The site on Hollinsend Road now has 12 classes for approximately 135 students, which is 10-15% beyond the initial capacity anticipated.

The report added: “Alternative options have been considered, but it is agreed that capital investment is required to ensure Bents Green can continue to operate at Gleadless and maintain the number of places they provide.”

The plans involve refurbishment of the caretaker’s house to create break-out, sensory and office spaces and health and safety works including window replacements and roof repairs. Another £105,000 of DfE funding will help Nexus to reconfigure the former Henry Boots construction firm HQ at Banner Cross Hall to create Hallamshire Academy.

The trust will use the grade II-listed building as an independent special school, in order to ensure there are enough specialist places for pupils in the city. Initially, 28 pupils will study there but the number will eventually double to 56.

The overall number of education health and care plans (EHCPs), which outline the extra support a young person required, is forecast to increase by 36% by 2028.