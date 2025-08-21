Sheffield schools expanding to provide places for more pupils to cope with population growth

Park Academy in Sheffield is planning to expand its pupil numbers to help the city cope with a rise in the local population. Picture: Google Maps

Two Sheffield secondary schools are expanding to provide places for 300 more pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another secondary is planning a temporary expansion and two city nursery schools are increasing in size. An alternative education provision centre also plans growth.

The projects are being overseen by Sheffield City Council on behalf of the Department for Education (DfE), which is providing the vast majority of the funding. The spending plans were approved at a meeting of the council’s finance and performance policy committee on Monday (August 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Springs Academy in Hurlfield Road, Gleadless Common is receiving £2,414,100 from the Department for Education to do work to create an extra 30 pupil places in each of the five year groups. The move has been prompted by forecast long-term population growth in the east of the city.

A Google Maps image of Springs Academy in Sheffield, one of two city secondary schools planning expansion to cope with local population growth

The school plans to use the funding to do building work including expanding the main entrance and dining hall, reconfiguring the second floor and converting one classroom into a science room.

Sheffield Park Academy in Beaumont Road North, Manor, will receive £7,104,600 that will also be used to provide 30 extra places in five year groups. As well as extensions and alterations to classrooms, the school will expand the dining hall, refurbish the library and make changes to toilets.

Feasibility

Both academies, which are part of the United Learning Trust, will also buy more information technology equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forge Valley School in Wood Lane, Stannington is receiving £87,600 to look at the feasibility of providing 30 Y7 places in 2026/27, 2027/28 and 2028/29. As the school has already taken on extra pupils, the feasibility study will look at plans to create 150 extra pupil places in total.

This would involve building a three-storey extension next to the hall and drama room. The building would house a new hall and ICT exam rooms and three science labs.

The study is being funded by the council using section 106 agreement funds. Developers winning planning permission for some projects have to make a contribution to the fund because of the impact of their plans on the local community.

Two city nursery schools plan to expand in response to a government decision in 2023 to fund childcare for working parents of children aged nine months onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nether Green Infant School in Stumperlowe Park Road has won £126,500 from the DfE’s School Nurseries Capital Fund to support the expansion of childcare places.

Commitment

A report to the committee said that the government “made a commitment to create 3,300 new nurseries located in primary school classrooms.

“Falling numbers of primary school pupils mean that there may be opportunities to consolidate school groups and free up classrooms for this purpose.” A total of 26 additional places for children aged three and four will be delivered from January 2026.

Royd Nursery and Infant School in Carr Road, Deepcar will use £142,300 of that funding to provide 23 extra places for children aged two to four from September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five Rivers Multi Academy Trust (MAT) is expanding its alternative provision for children not in mainstream schools. The DfE has granted £277,200 for expansion work.

The committee report said: “School exclusions continue to escalate, with many children on a waiting list for alternative provision (AP) following an exclusion. To meet this demand, an AP provision was established at Abbeyfield Primary in 2024, delivered by Five Rivers MAT.”

Abbeyfield Primary is in Orphanage Road.

The number of places provided will increase in total from 10 full-time equivalent to 26, with six of the additional places being based at Tinsley Meadows Primary School in Norborough Road.